No Objectionable Content Prescribed By JKBOSE: School Edu. Department J&K

Srinagar: The school education department J&K on Saturday clarified that no objectionable content has been prescribed in any textbook by JKBOSE, developed by NCERT.Taking on to the social media platform X, The School Education Department posted, “There is some objectionable content page from a book being circulated on social media. As verified, from the textbooks prescribed and developed by JKBOSE, there is no such content in JKBOSE textbooks. Moreover, no book having such content has been developed by NCERT, nor has it been prescribed in any of JK schools. We are verifying the source of this video so that the law enforcement authorities can take strict action, reads the post.Meanwhile Budgam Police Also posted on X Platform, “In the background of circulation of objectionable content from a book,school education department has posted that there is neither any such content in JK BOSE textbooks nor any such content has been developed by NCERT besides that it has not been prescribed in any J&K schools.People are requested not to pay heed to rumours to vitiate the atmosphere of peace and harmony. Anyone found indulging in such activities will be strictly dealt under law,”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print