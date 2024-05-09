LS Elections: Govt employee disengaged for violating MCC in Gbl

GANDERBAL: Acting tough against the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines, the authorities in Ganderbal disengaged a government employee on Thursday.
The order issued in this regard stated Muneer Ahamd Teli is hereby disengaged with immediate effect as per the direction received from Nodal Officer MCC Ganderbal.
Officials said the employee, working in Middle School Safapora as CPW, a resident of Batpora Safapora, was actively participating in election campaigns of a political party violating the Model Code of Conduct.
District Election Officer, Ganderbal issued instructions for strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct and dealing strictly with any violation by any government employee which comes to the notice of the authorities.
The Model Code of Conduct comes into force from the day and time the election schedule is announced by the Election Commission of India and remains in operation till the completion of the election process as per the election notification