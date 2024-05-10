Heaven’s Blessing: Daughters As Treasures In Islamic Faith

The daughters are a precious gift, their presence represents a beam of light and love in our lives. Daughters are to not only be celebrated but also treat them with respect and nurture them for in their power lies the strength and grace of many generations to come.

The daughters are a precious gift, their presence represents a beam of light and love in our lives. Daughters are to not only be celebrated but also treat them with respect and nurture them for in their power lies the strength and grace of many generations to come.

In Islam, daughters get a high and respected status both in the domestic and general societies. The meaning is found in the spiritual techniques, the ethical norms, and the principles of society. As soon as a girl child comes into the world, Islam venerates her and accepts that she will be an essential part of the family and is expected to do more in society.

On the contrary, Islam teaches that daughters bring immeasurable rewards for their fathers, especially the father. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) considered his daughters as a blessing through his saying that treating them with compassion like other girls is the path to the promised Hereafter. The tradition states that daughters are the entrances to Paradise, therefore, being a father is conceived as an honour and a privilege because of raising and caring about them. As the daughters get older and unite with their husbands, Islam reiterates that these daughters play a critical part in finishing half of their husbands’ faith. This idea is shared in Islamic teachings and is so important and has been related to the wives’ roles in their husbands’ spiritual well-being. Partners in partnership, and their wives have immensely contributed philosophically and emotionally to the growth of their projects.

Additionally, their rank is magnified further in Islam since it is believed that heaven is at the feet of the mothers. It is no wonder that this play centres around a woman’s unyielding passion to provide nothing but the best for her beloved child. It’s being there for them when they were really little – carrying them around and feeding them. Then as they grow up it teaches them morals and helps them with life’s challenges that mothers do. They can’t be replaced by anyone else.

To paraphrase, the right and the duty of women as daughters of Islam goes beyond being wives and mothers to include broader social aspects. They are the ones they think are good not only for their intrinsic values but also for their allowances to the spiritual, emotional, and moral texture of the whole society. In Islam, fathers are obliged to treat their daughters the same way they treat sons, with no discrimination whatsoever. The rights of women are affirmed, and their strength is recognized.

For the Islamic world whose gender inequality stays ongoing, the religion of Islam plays the role of a lighthouse that lights the rights and dignities of daughters. Ancient Islamic teachings extended girls’ rights to inheritance, education, and social engagement, stressing their equal treatment based on the principles of justice. Instead of being treated as a second-class girl, Islam which values and treats daughters and their rights positively can ensure their inclusivity and participation in all areas of life.

Also, on top of that, Islam considers it immoral for anyone to physically hurt their daughters or treat them in any demeaning manner as it becomes clear that such kind of actions are highly discouraged and their lives, as well as their existence, are highly respected. Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) portrayed tender consideration and kindness to daughters so that these girls could see how people should be treated. Muslims followed this example set by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Through Love, respect, and empowerment, Islamic culture sanctions girls, and this enhances girls to reach their goals.

They will also learn that Islam asks Muslims to treat their daughters with love and respect. The Quran enjoined people to rule justly and fairly over all people, regardless of their gender. One such verse states, “And when the girl [who was] buried alive is asked for what sin she was killed” (Quran 81: Then towards the end of the (8-9), the speaker abhors the pre-Islamic practice of infanticide of girls and alludes to the fact that the status of children, especially girl-children, is a high matter of importance in Islam. Moreover, our Prophet, Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is reported to have claimed, “He who has three daughters or three sisters, or two daughters or two sisters and takes full care of them and fears the Allah in them, will enter Heaven”. This Hadith highlights that it is essential to nurture and protect daughters, and grants a huge prize to those who fulfill their responsibilities.

There is yet another saying of the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him): “Whoever supports his two daughters until they mature, he and I will meet on the Day of Judgment like this,” which permits them to hold fingers together as a sign of their closeness. This Hadith describes the importance of taking care of the daughter and attending to her needs, implying that on the Day of Judgment, those who fulfill this duty will be guaranteed the blessing of the Prophet himself.

These sayings remind the Muslims that Allah and His Messengers have bestowed a priceless treasure on them through the physical and spiritual gift of a daughter; it, therefore, becomes the responsibility of the Muslims to respect, cherish, and protect that gift throughout their lifetime.

Ultimately, daughters in the Islamic perspective are more than simply beloved and blessed, they also represent that love manifested in these generous and merciful attributes. Daughters are bestowed with this unique power of love from their birth only, which naturally brings joy and fulfillment to their families, just like the world embodies mercy and grace. Their involvement in the family as daughters, wives, or mothers causes them to leave the deepest mark on society, influencing society’s deeper values that continue from generation to generation. Through accepting the wisdom of Islam, we appreciate and respect the value of daughters and believe that daughters’ only role is as lanterns and guards in the dark world.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print