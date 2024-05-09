Essential to defeat BJP ‘proxies, partners’: Dr Farooq

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said people of Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir are suffering the consequences of the mistakes made in 2014 by People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He made these comments while addressing an election rally in Ganderbal in favor of the party candidate for the Srinagar parliamentary seat, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

Dr Abdullah in his speech said, “Parties who come to ask for votes from you today, just ask them who is responsible for the current situation in J&K. Aren’t these the same people who brought BJP here? These parties not only paved the way for the abolition of Article 370 and 35A here, but by remaining in the government, applying GST and bringing in the SARFAESI Act, they have presented a clear proof of their hostility to Kashmir.”

He further said, “Waqf was an institution and not a fiefdom of any party or any person. It was managed and administered by Muslims here. Today, the same institution is completely controlled by the RSS.”

Dr Farooq said that if the current rulers are not defeated in this election, then the future of minorities especially the Muslims will have to face more difficulties and sufferings.

“Today’s election is a question of our existence, especially the unity, identity and individuality of our state for centuries” he said, adding, “Although BJP is not fighting parliamentary elections in Kashmir, it’s A, B, C and D teams are in the field and all government machinery has been deployed to support them. “It is important to reject these proxies of BJP.”

He appealed to the people to make the National Conference candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi successful.

