Officials, locals intensify rescue op efforts after boat capsize in Jhelum in Pampore

Seven labourers rescued, two missing; DC Pulwama, SSP Awantipora monitor operation

PAMPORE: In a tragic incident on Wednesday evening, a boat carrying nine non-local labourers capsized in the river Jhelum in the Hatiwara area of Pampore Tehsil in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. While seven labourers were successfully rescued, two others are still missing.

Officials reported that two labourers from Uttar Pradesh went missing after the boat capsized in the river Jhelum in the Hatwara area of Pampore. Out of the nine non-local labourers onboard, seven have been rescued. The labourers were engaged in agricultural work on the other side of the river when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Tehsildar Pampore Malik Asif Ahmad, SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti, and other officials promptly arrived at the scene. Various rescue teams were immediately mobilized to initiate the rescue operation.

The missing labourers are residents of Uttar Pradesh who were working in agriculture fields in the Lelhar area. While returning to Hatiwara, instead of taking the route via Kakapora bridge, they opted for a shortcut, leading to the accident. Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, the search for the two missing persons continues into the night.

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Dr Basharat Qayoom, along with SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmad Zargar and other officers, monitored the search and rescue operation throughout the night. Despite challenging conditions, including heavy river discharge and high flow velocity, rescue teams are tirelessly working to locate the missing individuals.

The ongoing rescue operation involves J&K SDRF, NDRF, Fire and Emergency Services department, Police Awantipora, Civil administration, Para Military Forces, and local volunteers. The SDRF Incharge stated that while seven individuals have been rescued, efforts are ongoing to locate the two missing persons.

Tehsildar Pampore Malik Asif Ahmad said that these labourers had gone to the other side of the river Jhelum for farming, accompanied by a local resident. “They were returning in the evening to Hatiwara when their boat capsized after crossing half of the river Jhelum. Local residents here have rescued immediately, but unfortunately, two labourers are still missing. Currently, the SDRF team, paramilitary forces, police, and civil administration are all involved in the rescue operation. It’s unfortunate that the missing persons are from Uttar Pradesh and are not locals,” he said.

Social Activist Musaddiq Riyaz commended the coordinated efforts of the administration and various response teams involved in the rescue operation. He highlighted the swift response of the Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama and SSP Awantipora, expressing hope for the speedy recovery of the missing individuals.

As prayers continue for the safe retrieval of the missing persons, Riyaz praised the commendable steps taken by the administration in managing the crisis. The unified efforts of all stakeholders demonstrate a concerted commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected individuals.

