Those involved in 1987 ‘rigging’ must be exposed: Sajad Lone

Sumbal: People’s Conference President Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday said if his party is given the mandate, those involved in the 1987 alleged election rigging will be dealt with according to the law.

He made these remarks at a party convention in Sumbal. He was accompanied by General Secretary Molvi Imran Raza Ansari and Yasir Reshi.

Lone vowed to be the “voice of the suppressed” and promised accountability for 1987 rigging if given a chance to represent in the parliament.

Sajad accused the National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah of deceiving the people of Jammu and Kashmir by making empty promises regarding Articles 370 and 35A. Responding to Abdullah’s statement targeting him as a militant, Sajad questioned whether he was a militant or affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He further criticised the National Conference, stating that when they have nothing on their agenda, they resort to labelling other parties as ‘A’ or ‘B’ teams of the BJP. “Stop issuing certificates of good and bad,” he said, holding Omar Abdullah responsible for the killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PC President warned that if his government will come to power, FIRs would be registered against NC President Farooq Abdullah for the alleged rigging of the 1987 elections.

Challenging Abdullah’s accusations, Sajad questioned, “If I am not good, how can you claim to be good?”

