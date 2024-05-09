Only I spoke against revocation of Art 370 in Parliament: Azad

SRINAGAR: Chairman DPAP Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday lambasted Kashmir-based parties for “deceiving” the public regarding Article 370.

Addressing the crowd at a public meeting & roadshow in Mujgund, Shalteng and Eidgah Srinagar, Azad sai he was the sole voice advocating for its preservation while others remained conspicuously silent, with some even abstaining from voting against its abrogation. He urged the public to verify his claims by accessing the parliamentary speeches and vote records.

Azad emphasized his commitment to the cause by recalling his symbolic protest of sitting on the parliament floor, leading to the government’s concession to restore statehood. However, he stressed that the fight is far from over, citing the need to reclaim land and job rights.

The former CM underscored that the upcoming election is not solely about reinstating rights, but also about addressing pressing public concerns such as escalating electricity tariffs, unemployment, and various other issues affecting the people.

He said, “During my tenure in Parliament, I was the sole advocate for Article 370, 35A and statehood while MPs from NC and PDP remained silent. Few of them even abstained from voting against it. If these elected representatives, chosen by the public, have failed to voice their concerns in Parliament, why haven’t they acknowledged their shortcomings? Why didn’t their parties field the same candidates in the parliamentary elections? Now, what can we expect from new candidates when the most senior leaders, elected last time, failed to deliver in Parliament?”

