Chief Justice initiates program focused on Judicial Ethics and Skills Enhancement

SRINAGAR: Under the esteemed patronage of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and under the guidance of Chairman Governing Committee Justice Sanjeev Kumar, along with other esteemed members of the Governing Committee for Academy, the J&K Judicial Academy orchestrated a pre-appointment training program for the newly selected Civil Judges (Junior Division) at the J&K Judicial Academy in Srinagar.

The program commenced with Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh setting the tone for the proceedings, in the presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan. Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice M. Y. Wani, and all the Judges from the Jammu wing participated virtually.

Chief Justice Singh, in his inaugural address, eloquently articulated the profound significance of the concept of ‘Justice’ enshrined in the Indian Constitution. He emphasized that the foundation of judicial power lies in the effective exercise of judicial duties, emanating from the trust placed by the public in the judiciary. He urged the newly appointed judges to uphold this trust diligently and shared insightful anecdotes to inspire them to serve as frontline warriors of justice.

Chairman of the Governing Committee, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, provided an overview of the Pre-appointment Training Programme module, emphasizing its aim to groom raw talent into exemplary Judicial Officers. He underscored the program’s focus on imparting judicial ethics, developing judicial skills, and sensitizing judges to social issues.

Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Member of the Governing Committee, welcomed the participants and highlighted the pivotal role of the judiciary in maintaining societal dynamism. He stressed the judiciary’s responsibility in upholding public confidence and preserving the rights and liberties of citizens.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, also a Member of the Governing Committee, expressed gratitude and emphasized the progressive nature of the pre-appointment Induction Training, aimed at preparing young minds with confidence for their new responsibilities.

The proceedings were conducted by Director of J&K Judicial Academy, Y.P. Bourney, who introduced the induction training course. Subsequent sessions, led by Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani and Justice Sanjeev Kumar, delved into topics such as Judicial Ethics, Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers, and the sovereign role of Judges in exercising judicial power.

The interactive sessions saw active participation from the trainee judges, who shared experiences, discussed challenges, and sought clarification on various aspects of the subjects. The program exemplified the commitment of the J&K Judicial Academy to equip judges with the knowledge and skills necessary for the effective discharge of their duties.

