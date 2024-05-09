Voter awareness crucial for healthy democracy: CUK VC

GANDERBAL: Continuing with its efforts to sensitise and promote the electoral literacy among the faculty members, students and staff, the NSS unit and Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) organised voter awareness campaigns at varsity’s Green Campus, Science Campus Nunar and Arts Campus.
Addressing the students at Green Campus, Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath, said, “democracy flourishes when citizens are informed, engaged, and empowered, and the objective of the sustained campaign is to cultivate a sense of civic duty among students and inspire them to exercise their right to vote.” He further said, voter awareness is crucial for a healthy democracy, as informed and engaged citizens are more likely to participate in elections and make informed choices.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool, said that as knowledge hubs, universities play a pivotal role in shaping the leaders and citizens of tomorrow and CUKashmir has embarked on a campaign to equip students with the tools and knowledge necessary to become informed and engaged voters.
Dr Irfan Aalam- Dean DSW, Dr Shabir Ahmad Ahanger-NSS Programme Coordinator, faculty members of respective campuses, students, teaching and administrative staff also participated in the campaigns.
