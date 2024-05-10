From Garden City to Concrete Jungle: Bangalore’s Evolution in a Nutshell

Bengaluru is known as the Silicon Valley of India and contributes 43.65% to Karnataka’s GSDP. It also leads to the state’s 8.2% contribution towards the Indian economy. However, Bangalore city is currently facing a water and environmental crisis due to rapid and unplanned urbanization. Moreover, about 9 lakh MSME units have recently been registered in this state, which attracts people from other states due to the high employment elasticity in the state. It is more as compared to other cities in India. Hence, a significant population growth in the Bangalore Urban region is observed. The push factor or the big draw encouraged migration not only due to employment opportunities but also the abundant options for education, business, and nonagricultural informal activities.

The fact that urbanization is expanding quickly is the reason for the baby boom. Between 1951 and now, there was astonishing growth in the population of the towns, and it was a time of fast industrialization. The primary cause for the rise in the decadal growth rate of the urban population is that Bengaluru has been declared India’s commercial and IT capital. Today, more than 35 per cent of the working class is associated with telecommunications or other industries in Bangalore. Many multinational informational/technological companies often recruit from within the country and abroad. The population in Bangalore is increasing rapidly along with the growth of industries, especially in the IT sector, and the real estate sector, particularly in the construction of buildings and large government projects like the metro line. Unfortunately, this is resulting in the cutting down of trees and the excessive use of water for construction, leading to environmental and water crises faced by the people in Bangalore.

The Drying Veins: Bengaluru’s Water Woes

The city has been facing a severe water crisis as the Cauvery riverbeds have dried up and groundwater depletion due to heavy unplanned construction using groundwater, posing severe issues for the people. One of the many reasons for the crisis is the lack of monsoons due to cutting down trees for the construction of buildings and mega projects like metro lines, etc. Karnataka, known for its heavy monsoons, has declined rainfall over the years due to local and global warming. The town, once known as the green city of India, has now been converted into a concrete jungle with high-rise buildings engulfing the city’s natural habitat. According to research by IISc Bangalore, there has been an alarming reduction in the number of lakes in the city, from 262 lakes to 81 lakes, as the buildings are being built on the lakes.

Vanishing Lakes: Ecosystems in Peril

The vanishing lakes of Bangalore are not merely bodies of water; they are vital ecosystems that support a diverse range of flora and fauna. However, rampant encroachment, pollution, and diversion of water bodies for developmental projects have pushed many of these once-thriving ecosystems to collapse. In 1984, Bengaluru had 68% of green cover. However, the city has been converted to an 86% concrete jungle.

Bangalore’s shrinking lake population has exacerbated water scarcity issues, posing significant challenges for residents and policymakers. With dwindling water resources and growing demand from a burgeoning population, migrating from all over India has raised challenges for the government and prompted them to take necessary actions.

Navigating the Waters: Governance in Crisis

The reservoir levels have also fallen as Karnataka reservoirs have been holding only 26% of their capacity, which is lower than expected. The growing water demand has compelled companies to ask their employees to work from home to tackle the situation. Apart from scanty rainfalls, long-term issues have led the city to such a state; rampant urbanization over the past three decades has been the key reason. The government’s inability to form sustainable policies has caused an environmental crisis for the state.

A Call to Action

In conclusion, the plight of Bangalore’s vanishing lakes is a stark reminder of the urgent need for sustainable development practices and environmental stewardship. Only through collaborative efforts and responsible decision-making can we safeguard the ecological integrity of our beloved city for generations to come.

Dr Shiba Shankar Pattayat is an Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Yeshwanthpur Campus, Bangalore; Kumar Priyanshu is an MA Student, Department of Economics, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Yeshwanthpur Campus, Bangalore; Akanksha Khemka is an MA Student, Department of Economics, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Yeshwanthpur Campus, Bangalore; Feedback at [email protected]

