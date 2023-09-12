Four killed as boulder sends car hurtling down hill in Banihal

Banihal: Four people have been killed after a truck skidded—off the road and rolled into a deep gorge near Sher Bibi in Banihal area of Ramban district on Tuesday.

An official said the truck bearing registration number (JK03J-0312) on way from Jammu towards Srinagar was hit by a massive boulder and it skidded off the road.

He said the truck rolled into a deep gorge, killing all the four occupants on the spot.

The official said police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.

Meanwhile, the traffic on national highway has been blocked because of landslide. ”Jammu Srinagar NH has been blocked because of landslide at Kishtwari Pather Banihal. Traffic is stopped from both ends.

People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from Traffic Control Units,” traffic official said—(KNO)

