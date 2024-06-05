Night temp drops after rains in Kashmir, records rise in Jammu

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir Valley received light showers while as weatherman has forecast scattered light rain and thunders with gusty winds in some areas till June 7. Also there was a drop in night temperature in Kashmir Valley and rise in Jammu division, officials said. A meteorological department official said that in last 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. today, Srinagar received 0.4mm of rainfall, Pahalgam 2.8mm, Kupwara 5.1mm and Gulmarg 7.8mm.He said there was possibility of rain/thundershower at many places with moderate to intense showers at few places for brief period till June 7. There was possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied by gusty winds during the time.The weather department has also urged farmers to suspend farm operations till June 6.Light rain/thunder has been forecast at few places on June 8 and partly cloudy to generally dry weather from June 9-15.Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.6°C against 14.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 12.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.5°C against 8.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.5°C against 12.8°C and it was 2.7°C below normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.3°C against 11.7°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.4°C for the place, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 4.6°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 4.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 30.5°C against 23.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.8°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.4°C, Batote 17.6°C and Bhaderwah 15.2°C, he said.

