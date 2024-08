CHICAGO: The country’s progress would continue if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said on Wednesday.

“Under Kamala Harris, the progress will only continue,” Pureval, who is of Tibetan and Indian origin, told thousands of members of the Democratic Party at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Pureval is the first Asian-American mayor in Cincinnati, Ohio.

