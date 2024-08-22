J-K polls: Rahul, Kharge meet Abdullahs

SRINAGAR: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday called on the National Conference leadership here for a possible pre-poll alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

Immediately after an interaction with party workers, Gandhi and Kharge drove to the residence of NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah at the Gupkar Road here.

A Congress party leader said the visiting leaders are meeting the Abdullahs to discuss a possible pre-poll alliance for the assembly polls.

