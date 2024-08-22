Congress, INDIA alliance committed to ensure restoration of Statehood in J&K: Rahul Gandhi

Srinagar,: Senior Congress and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Thursday said that his party and the INDIA block is committed to ensure restoration of statehood in J&K as soon as possible.

Making a short statement before the media in Srinagar, Rahul, Rahul said that it is “our priority in the Congress party and also in the INDIA block, to restore Statehood in J&K as soon as possible.”

He said that Congress was expecting statehood prior to Assembly polls but “polls were announced which is a step forward.” “We hope to see democracy restored,” he said, and reiterated that it was for the first time since independence that a state was reduced to a UT.

“I have heard and seen UTs being converted into States but J&K is an exception. We have made it clear in our election manifesto that it was our priority to restore the democratic rights of people of J&K and Ladakh. My message to people of J&K is in whatever manner we can help them, we are ready,” he said, adding that “nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabat ki dukaan kholna chahtay hain, Izat say, bhaicharay say.”

Speaking on the occasion, All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Malikarjun Kharge said that efforts are on to forge an alliance on the basis of feedback from “our local leaders.” “We want to keep the entire opposition along,” he said. Kharge said that Congress is committed to ensure the return of Statehood.

He said that in J&K, BJP couldn’t ensure elections in J&K. “The party announced polls under pressure in the wake of Supreme Court directions,” the AICC said. “I want to put it on record that BJP can’t suppress the peoples’ voices anymore in J&K. Congress is committed to work for the welfare of the people of J&K.” He said that J&K is witnessed unprecedented unemployment. “Tall claims of BJP that post Article 370, terrorism has been wiped out in J&K, have fallen flat. Infiltration has gone up and terrorism incidents have also witnessed a spike,” he said. Meanwhile, Kharge and LoP Rahul, who arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday late afternoon, left for Jammu where they will meet the party leaders and workers—(KNO)

