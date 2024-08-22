Harris received support from top Democratic leaders in her bid to White House

CHICAGO: Kamala Harris has received unprecedented support from three top leaders of the party — former president Bill Clinton, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — in her bid to break the last glass ceiling of the United States.

All three leaders, who have nationwide appeal, in prime-time speeches on Wednesday described Harris as the best individual who can lead the country right now.

Clinton said Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament and the will.

