Farooq Abdullah says pre-poll alliance finalised with Congress

Srinagar: Soon after meeting between the Congress and National Conference leaders, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Thursday said that both the parties have formally formed a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the media persons after meeting with Leader of Opposiiton in the Lok, Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Farooq Abdullah, as per the news agency Kashmir News Observer, said that the meeting was held in cordial atmosphere.

The alliance is on track and the papers will be signed by this evening, he said, adding that the alliance has been forged on all 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir.

The announcement comes just an hour after Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leaders met Abdullahs at their Gupkar residence today.

Assembly election in J&K are scheduled to be held in three phases, with first phase being held on September 18, second on September 25 and third phase on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4—(KNO)

