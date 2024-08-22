Congress worker’s meet:70 percent party structure was dismantled in last 2 years, re-structured party at district level again: Vikar Rasool

Srinagar: Former J&K PCC President Vikar Rasool Thursday said that in the past two years, Congress faced a big storm as the party’s 70 percent structure was dismantled but he along with his team worked hard to restructure the party again and today PCC is a strong and vibrant force in the UT.

Addressing the Congress worker’s meet in Srinagar, Vikar, said that Congress suffered back to back jolts in the past two years and the party’s 70 per cent structure was dismantled. “I as a disciplined soldier of the party along with my team worked hard to re-structure the party and today result is before you,” he said as All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Malikarjun Kharge and senior party leader and leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi listened him patiently.

Vikar said that he was ready to shoulder any responsibility in the party. “If AICC leadership would assign me the charge of a chaprasi (peon), I would accept the post with a great honour and pride,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, former deputy chief minister of the erstwhile State, Tara Chand said in the past 10 years, J&K lost its identity, special status and what not. “Today, I want to say that Rahulji is playing Indhira Gandhji. Late Indhiraji would give a personal touch to the party and people of J&K whenever there were clouds of uncertainty. Rahulji has come with the same ideology and thinking,” Chand said .

Former J&KPCC chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir in his address said that it is a great pleasure to see AICC chief and leader of the opposition Rahul in J&K. “Your visit is a real morale booster for all the workers of PCC. You have come at a time when the poll bugle has already been blown. This will give a new impetus to the party indeed,” he said—(KNO)

