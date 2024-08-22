Over 400 Observers To Be Deployed For Assembly Elections In J&K And Haryana: CEC Rajiv Kumar

NEW DELHI: For the ongoing General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana, the Election Commission of India today organised a briefing for Observers to be deployed in J&K and Haryana. CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. S S Sandhu personally briefed the observers on their critical and important role in their allotted constituencies. Over 400 senior officers drawn from IAS, IPS officers as well as officers from Indian Revenue Service and few other Central Services attended the briefing meeting which was organised at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, New Delhi. Around 200 General Observers, 100 Police Observers and 100 Expenditure Observers are to be deployed in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana.

Reminding the Observers of their crucial role, Chief Election Commissioner Sh. Rajiv Kumar emphasised that the Observers as representatives of the Commission are expected to conduct themselves professionally and be accessible to all stakeholders including candidates and public at large. He also advised them to overcome language barriers and ensure that there are no gaps in communication. Stating that the Observers will also be observed by the watchful gaze of the parties, candidates, voters and the Commission alike, CEC added that their inputs will be critical in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections. He also advised observers to be vigilant towards false narratives trying to derail the election process, for timely action.

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in his address emphasised that Observers should observe the complete election ecosystem for a free and fair elections. Noting that the Assembly elections are keenly contested, he said that the role of Observers becomes all the more critical in these elections.

EC Dr. Sandhu stressed on three points in his address to the Observers in light of their role as the eyes and ears of the Commission. Dr. Sandhu stated that accessibility, visibility and responsiveness are essential to develop a virtuous spiral enhancing the conduct of the elections.

All Observers were briefed about the crucial insights so as to sensitise them regarding the Commission’s various new initiatives and directions.The following was emphasised during the briefing session:

1. Observers were strictly directed to remain accessible to all parties, candidates and voters for timely redressal of their grievances. Any complaints in this regard shall be viewed seriously by the Commission.

2. Observers details like mobile/ landline numbers/ email addresses/ places of stay etc. to be widely publicised on CEO/ District websites; through electronic/ print media and the same must be circulated among Candidates/ recognised political parties by DEOs/ ROs on the day of arrival of Observers in their respective Constituencies.

3. Observers were also directed to observe the meetings of Candidates/ political parties being convened by DEOs/ ROs and see that their grievances are properly listened to and acted upon.

4. As the eyes and ears of the Commission on the ground, the Observers were asked to exercise constant vigilance with utmost sincerity. As a guide, the Observers will have to understand each and every instruction and process clearly.

5. For all purposes, the Observers will provide direct inputs to the Commission from the field as an interface with the election machinery, the candidates, political parties, and electors.

6. Observers were directed to ensure that the Acts, rules, procedures, instructions, and guidelines related to elections are strictly and impartially complied with by all concerned.

7. Observers should visit polling stations and ensure availability of AMF especially ramps and wheelchair facilities to make elections accessible to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and elderly voters.

During the day-long briefing sessions, the officers were given comprehensive and thorough inputs about the various aspects of election management by the Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, DECs and DGs of ECI. Detailed thematic presentations were made on Election planning, Observer’s roles and responsibilities, electoral roll issues, enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, election expenditure monitoring, legal provisions, EVM/VVPAT management, media engagement and the wide array of activities undertaken for voter facilitation under the Commission’s flagship SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation) programme.

The Observers were also acquainted with the various IT initiatives and mobile applications of the Commission for voter facilitation as well as effective and efficient management of election processes on the field. The Observers were provided with a functional demonstration of EVMs and VVPATs and briefed about the multifarious technical security features, administrative protocols and procedural safeguards that surround the EVM ecosystem to make it completely secure, robust, reliable, tamper-proof and credible. The Observers were directed to go through updated and comprehensive manuals, handbooks, compendium of instructions, Do’s and Don’ts on all thematics concerning election management to facilitate their work. The same are availabLe on ECI website in ebook and searchable format for easy access to any instructions and guidelines.

