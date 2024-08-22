IITian quits lucrative job in Saudi Arabia to fight assembly polls from Lolab

Srinagar: In a development that has garnered significant attention in north Kashmir, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has quit his lucrative job in Saudi Arabia to fight the upcoming assembly election from Lolab segment of Kupwara district.

38-year Mudasir Akbar Shah of Lalpora, Lolab, who was a faculty member at a prestigious varsity in Saudi Arabia, has decided to fight the polls.

Mudasir says he has decided to plunge into electoral battle to bring economic prosperity to his native area of Lolab and fight against injustice meted out to youngsters.

“I have come here to serve my own people. I want to bring prosperity to this economically backward region which has been neglected by successive regimes,” Mudasir said .

Mudasir says that injustice against the youngsters in Lolab compelled him to join politics.

“I felt helpless in 2016 when a lot of youngsters in my native area were booked and arrested on the basis of political vendetta? I can understand their pain and sufferings. I want to fight for rights of those youngsters whose lives were ruined due to political rivalries,” he says.

Mudasir would be locked in a direct contest with National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party. While ex-MLA Qaiser Jamsheed Lone, who belongs to a political family, would be NC’s candidate, two-time MLA and former minister Abdul Haq Khan could be PDP’s candidate on the seat.

Mudasir, who is likely to be Peoples Conference, candidate, says he is hopeful of his victory. “I know I am fighting against two powerful politicians but there is a yearning for change in Lolab and people are extending their support to me. It is a fight of a common against elite and powerful politicians,” he said.

A graduate in chemical engineering from National Institute Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Mudasir completed his Master of Technology in chemical engineering from IIT, Roorkee. He completed his PhD in Chemical Engineering (Renewable Energy) from the National Institute of Technology Srinagar, Kashmir, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee.

Mudasir then worked as an assistant professor through the United Nations Development Programme for more than 2 years in Ethiopia. He was working as senior lecturer at the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia when he decided to quit the job and fight the election—(KNO)

