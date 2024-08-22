Pakistan tense as Imran Khan’s party decides to go ahead with power show in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s capital was tense on Thursday after jailed former prime Imran Khan’s party threatened to go ahead with its plan to hold a rally here in the capital despite the government’s refusal to permit it.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had sought to hold a power show after months of political wrangling over the cases against its chief and other leaders. However, the government cancelled its no-objection certificate (NOC) at the last minute.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday issued an order, stating that he was immediately suspending the NOC issued on July 31 by the deputy commissioner to hold a rally, elaborating that it was unsafe to allow the PTI rally given the current situation.

