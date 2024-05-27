France to lift state of emergency in efforts to allow political dialogue in riot-hit New Caledonia

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron decided Monday to lift the state of emergency in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia in a move meant to allow political dialogue following the unrest that left seven people dead and a trail of destruction, his office said.

The president’s office said in a statement the state of emergency won’t be extended “for the moment” and will therefore end Monday at 8 pm in Paris, which is 5 am Tuesday in New Caledonia.

The decision aims at “enabling meetings of the various components” of pro-independence movement FLNKS, the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front, and allow elected officials and other local leaders “in a position to call” for lifting the barricades to go there and meet with protesters, the statement said

