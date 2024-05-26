Mehbooba Stages Protest, Police Responds

Srinagar: PDP chief and party candidate Mehbooba Mufti staged a protest outside a police station in the district.

She alleged that her party’s polling agents and workers are being “targeted and arrested”, adding that the outgoing calls on her mobile phone have been suspended.

She alleged that the police have detained PDP polling agents and workers without any reason. “Our PDP polling agents are being targeted and being arrested. We are asking the reason but they aren’t saying anything. If they are so afraid of me going to the Parliament, then LG sir should tell me not to fight elections,” Mufti said while protesting outside Anantnag’s Bijbehara police station.

The protestors raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir administration and demanded that those detained be immediately released.

However, police said that those who are detained are overground workers (OGWs) and the action was taken to ensure prevention of any untoward incident.

Further, the PDP candidate said, “They are lying. They have been given the responsibility to rig the elections.”

She said that this is being done to “induce” fear in the minds of the people so that Kashmiri’s don’t come out and cast their votes. Mufti said “they know that if the people of South Kashmir come out and vote then Mehbooba Mufti will win and will go to Parliament.”

