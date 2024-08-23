Promise to be president for all Americans: Kamala Harris

CHICAGO: Promising that she will be a president who unites the people of the country, Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said that the upcoming presidential election is a chance to chart a new way forward, not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.
Harris, 59, is the first ever Indian-American and Black woman to be nominated as presidential candidate of the either Democratic or Republican parties.
“With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans,” Harris said in the excerpts of her nomination acceptance speech Thursday night.