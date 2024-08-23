Assembly Election 2024: Govt declares poll dates as paid holidays in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday declared the election dates – September 18 and 15, and October 1 – on which assembly polls are scheduled to be held as paid holidays in the Union Territory.

In an order, the government stated that the poll dates be observed as paid holiday to every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment and entitled to vote in his/her respective Assembly Constituencies.

Assembly election in J&K are scheduled to be held in three phases, with first phase being held on September 18, second on September 25 and third phase on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4—(KNO)

