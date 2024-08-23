“Greed for power”: Amit Shah blasts Congress over alliance with NC for J&K polls

Srinagar: Home minister Amit Shah Friday questioned Congress and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over their alliance with the National Conference for the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Shah, lambasted the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, stating that the party, which has repeatedly risked the nation’s unity and security to satiate its greed for power, has once again exposed its ulterior motives by allying with the Abdullah family in Jammu and Kashmir elections.

He questioned the party that given the promises made in the National Conference’s manifesto does the Congress support the National Conference’s promise of a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir?

“Do Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party support the JKNC’s decision to restore Article 370 and 35A, and thereby push Jammu and Kashmir back into an era of unrest and terrorism?,” he asserted

Shah further questioned does the Congress support promoting separatism again by engaging in dialogue with Pakistan instead of Kashmir’s youth?

“Do the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi support the National Conference’s decision to start ‘LoC Trade’ with Pakistan, thereby nurturing terrorism and its ecosystem across the border. Does Congress support reinstating relatives of those involved in terrorism and stone-pelting into government jobs, thereby bringing back terrorism, extremism, and the era of strikes?,” he said.

He said that the alliance has exposed the Congress party’s anti-reservation stance. “Does Congress support the JKNC’s promise to end reservations for Dalits, Gujjars, Bakarwals, and Pahadi communities, thereby inflicting injustice upon them?”

He questioned the Congress whether the party wants ‘Shankaracharya Hill,’ to be known as ‘Takht-e-Suleiman,’ and ‘Hari Hill’ as ‘Koh-e-Maran’?

“Does the Congress support the politics of pushing Jammu and Kashmir’s economy back into corruption and handing it over to selected Pakistan-supported families? Does the Congress party support the JKNC’s politics of discrimination between Jammu and the Valley? Do the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi support the JKNC’s divisive politics of granting autonomy to Kashmir?,” Shah added.

On Thursday, National Conference and the Congress announced pre-poll alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge met the Abdhullah’s at their Gupkar residence during their 2-day visit to the Union Territory—(KNO)

