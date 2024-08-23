China wants Trump to win presidential elections: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

CHICAGO: China wants Republican candidate Donald Trump to win the presidential election this November, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said Thursday.

Krishnamoorthi, who represents the eighth Congressional district of Illinois, is the only Indian-American Congressman to address the Democratic National Conference in Chicago.

“America against America is the title of a book by one of China’s highest-ranking leaders, and it’s how they think they’ll win. They know the only way they’ll beat America is if we beat ourselves,’ said Krishnamoorthi, who is a ranking member of the powerful China committee in the House of Representatives.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print