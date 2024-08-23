Consensus on some seats with Congress yet to be done: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: A day after National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah announced pre-poll alliance with the Congress for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, party’s vice president, Omar Abdullah Friday said that alliance on majority of seats has been finalised, while consensus on some seats is yet to be reached.

Omar, who was accompanying, Sakeen Itoo in Kulgam where she filed her nomination papers, said that the NC and Congress leaders are stuck over some seats, but the majority of the seats have been finalised.

“On some seats, both the parties are stuck. However, a meeting will be held again today to discuss the issue to finalise the alliance,” he said.

He said the party will make the list of candidates public before August 27 and that the NC has taken a lead by filing nomination papers from Kulgam today.

“We have come up with a manifesto. We hope the people will elect us to serve them for the next five years,” he said—(KNO)

