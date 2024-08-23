Man dies of electrocution in Bandipora village

Bandipora: A man died due an electric shock in Ashtengoo Ghat village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday morning, officials said.

An official said that the man received electric shock near his home in the Ashtengoo Ghat area this morning.

He said that the man, identified as Javid Ahmad Mathanji son of Abdul Sataar Mathanji of Ashtengoo Ghat, was shifted to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter and after medico-legal formalities body will be handed over to family—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print