Accompanied by Omar Abdullah, Sakina Itoo files nomination for Damhal Hanjipora seat

Kulgam: Senior National Conference leader Sakina Itoo Friday filed her nomination papers for Damhal Hanjipora assembly seat of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

She was accompanied by former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah.

Sakina Itoo is being seen as one of the strongest candidates for the Damhal Hanjipora assembly seat.

A total of 99,037 eligible voters are registered in the assembly constituency, which was changed from Noorabad to Damhal Hanjipora after delimitation exercise. The seat will go to polls in the first phase of J&K assembly elections on September 18.

In 2014 assembly election, Sakina Itoo lost to PDP candidate Abdul Majeed Padder, who is now with Jammu Kashmir Apni Party. Besides Abdul Majid Padder, Gulzar Ahmad Dar of PDP and Mohammad Arif Dar of Awami Itihad Party are also in the fray—(KNO)

