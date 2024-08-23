Former MLA Aijaz Mir quits PDP, likely to contest polls as independent

Shopian: District president PDP and former MLA Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir Friday quit the party and is likely to contest upcoming J&K assembly elections as an independent.

Talking reporters ,Mir, who is also a DDC member, said that he was shocked to know about party mandate being given to someone else.

He said that he was campaigning for the party for the last several months and even when he came to know about the mandate, he was interacting with workers in one of the villages of his constituency.

“If party had such intention they should have at least contacted me and made any decision after taking me into confidence. Snatching mandate in such a way is humiliation and a man can bear anything but nothumiliation, so I have decided to quit the party,” he said.

On being asked about him about future plans, he said that he will fight elections but once again he will sit with his workers and decide things after taking them into confidence.

“Mandates aren’t decided by parties, but by people and I am hopeful that people give their mandate by voting in my favour,” he added.

It is likely that Aijaz Mir will fight elections as an independent candidate now.

Notably, PDP has given appointed Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani as constituency in charge for Watch—(KNO)

