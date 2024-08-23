Cong leader dies in road accident on way back from Rahul Gandhi’s function in Jammu

Jammu: Senior Congress leader Shadi Lal Pandita died in a road accident while returning from a function attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Jammu on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred near Sidhra as Pandita was returning to Jagti migrant township. He was fatally crushed by a truck, officials said.

Pandita, the vice chairman of the Kashmiri Migrant Cell, was a dedicated Congress leader and a prominent advocate for the cause of Kashmiri migrants.

“He remained associated with the party from his days in the Youth Congress,” said JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

The Congress party’s leadership expressed deep shock over his demise and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

Congress national general secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir, AICC in-charge Bharat Sinh Solanki, J and K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, party working presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla, former minister Yogesh Sawhney, and PCC Migrant Cell chairman H L Pandita, along with Kamal Fotedar, mourned the loss of the leader.–(PTI)

