DC Srinagar flags-off pilgrims

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat flagged-off Ist batch of Hajj Pilgrims from Bait-ul-Hujjaj (Haj House) Bemina here today.
SSP, Srinagar, Aashish Mishra; Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi; Haj Officer, Irshad Ahmad; members of Haj Committee, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tahir Sajad; District Health Officer, Dr. Rubeena; Block Medical Officer, Dr Sameena and other concerned were present on the occasion to see-off the Haj Pilgrims.
Interacting with the pilgrims, the DC congratulated them for getting the opportunity to perform holy Hajj. He also wished them safe and secure pilgrimage and appealed to them to pray for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and wellbeing of the people.
The group of pilgrims who left in buses from Hajj House Srinagar will take an international flight to Saudi Arabia from International Airport Srinagar.
Earlier, the DC took stock of the arrangements put in place at Haj House. He also enquired about the facilities being extended to the pilgrims.
