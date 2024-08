Individual beaten with cricket bat in Nowgam; Police launch probe, two accused arrested

Srinagar’ :Police have taken cognizance of an incident in which an individual sustained severe injuries after being assaulted with a cricket bat in Madankha, Nowgam.

Sharing details on social media platform X, Srinagar Police , wrote, “An FIR has been registered at Police Station Nowgam regarding an incident resulting in severe injuries to one individual after being beaten with a cricket bat in Madankha, Nowgam.”

“Police have taken cognizance of an incident resulting in severe injuries to one individual after being beaten with a cricket bat in Madankha, Nowgam. FIR No. 74/2024 u/s 191(2), 191(3), 126(2), 131, 109 BNS has been registered at PS Nowgam. The investigation into the case has been initiated. Two accused individuals have been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects,” Srinagar Police wrote on X—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print