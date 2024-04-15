LED lamp manufacturing unit damaged in overnight blaze at Sanat Nagar

By on No Comment

Srinagar: An LED electric lamp manufacturing unit was damaged in an overnight blaze at Sanat Nagar area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said on Monday.

An official said that a factory named Rafiqee Sounds, constructed on a plot area of approximately 4000 square feet, was damaged in the fire incident due to an electrical short circuit.

He added that it was a manufacturing unit for LED electric lamps, compressor machines, strap machines, laser machines, assembly lines, and SMT machines. A portion of the unit was used for storing electrical and electronic goods. Accessories like geysers, rice cookers, and induction heaters were severely damaged, he said.

The two-storey building was completely damaged in the fire,” said the official, adding that no loss of life or injuries were reported—(KNO)

LED lamp manufacturing unit damaged in overnight blaze at Sanat Nagar added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.