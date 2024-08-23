ECI asks officials to be vigilant for free, fair polls: ECI

400 Observers Deployed In J&K, Haryana

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday advised its over 400 observers being deployed for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to stay vigilant to false narratives trying to derail the election process and to ensure a quick counter.

Reminding the observers of their crucial role, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasised that they, as representatives of the Commission, are expected to conduct themselves professionally and be accessible to all stakeholders including candidates and public at large.

He also advised them to overcome language barriers and ensure that there are no gaps in communication.

He reminded the observes that they would be under the watchful gaze of parties, candidates, voters and EC alike.

Around 200 general observers, 100 police observers and as many expenditure observers are being deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

CEC Kumar advised the officials to be vigilant towards false narratives trying to derail the election process.

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasised that the officials should observe the complete election ecosystem for free and fair polls.

Noting that the assembly elections are keenly contested, he said the role of observers becomes all the more critical in these polls.

Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu noted that accessibility, visibility and responsiveness are essential to develop a virtuous spiral enhancing the conduct of the elections.

According to the poll authority, observers were strictly directed to remain accessible to all parties, candidates and voters for timely redressal of their grievances.

Any complaints in this regard will be viewed seriously by the Commission.

As the eyes and ears of the Commission on the ground, the observers were asked to exercise constant vigilance with utmost sincerity.

The EC deploys observers under Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and plenary powers of the Constitution.

IAS, IPS, IRS and those from other central services are deployed as observers.

