ED’s reply sought on Kejriwal’s plea against arrest in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the ED on Kejriwal’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order that had upheld his arrest in the case.

The bench asked the ED to file reply to the plea by April 24, and said the matter would be heard in the week commencing April 29.

