Police arrest drug peddler with 101 Corex Syrup bottles in Pampore

PAMPORE: Police in Pampore have apprehended a drug peddler with 101 bottles of Corex Syrup, emphasizing their ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.
Zubair Shafi Wani, a resident of Tulbagh Pampore, was arrested during a routine checkpoint operation at Galander Crossing by a team from the Pampore police station led by SHO Pampore Rashid Khan. The arrest was made under the supervision of Sub Division Police Officer (SDPO) Krishan Rattan.
Following the arrest, Zubair Shafi Wani was taken into custody and the recovered Corex Syrup bottles were seized. A case has been registered against him under section 8/21 NDPS Act at the Pampore police station.
SDPO Pampore Krishan Rattan urged community members to collaborate with law enforcement authorities by providing information about drug peddling activities in the Pampore and Khrew areas. He emphasized that individuals involved in drug trafficking will face legal consequences and encouraged residents to report any suspicious activities related to drug peddling.
Residents of Saffron Town Pampore have expressed their appreciation for the police’s efforts in combating the drug menace in the area, particularly commending the SDPO Pampore and SHO Pampore for their proactive approach in addressing this issue.
