School bus driver dies as bus plunges into gorge in Pampore

PAMPORE: A pall of gloom descended on the entire village after the tragic death of the private bus driver, the father of two minor kids in the Pampore Tehsil area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

A private school bus plunged into a deep gorge in the Mundakpal Ladhoo village of Pampore Tehsil, resulting in the death of the School bus driver.

The deceased was identified as Firdous Ahmad Shah, son of Jal ud Din Shah, a resident of Niyaam Sahab Mundakpal, Ladhoo.

Eyewitnesses told Kashmir Reader that the school bus of Srinagar International School Pampore bearing registration number JK13C-0874, met with the accident at Mundakpal area, where he fell approximately 185 feet into a deep gorge, resulting in serious injuries to the driver.

Soon after the news of the accident, local and the police rushed to the spot and shifted to the injured driver Sub District Hospital Pampore where doctors doctors declared him brought dead.

Relatives told Kashmir Reader that Firdous Ahmad had gone out to repair the school bus, as it was Sunday and school was off. He was the father of two minor kids, a five-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, local youth Musharaf Ahmad said, “I live nearby and this morning around 9:15, I was leaving home when I felt pain in my leg and was walking. Suddenly, a school bus came down from above at a very high speed, kicking up a lot of dust. The bus descended straight into the ravine. I rushed to the spot and saw the driver in critical condition. He was referred to SDH Pampore where doctors declared him dead.”

Dr. Mohammad Ashraf, speaking to Kashmir Reader, confirmed that a patient was brought to SDH Pampore’s casualty this morning around 9:50 am and was declared dead upon arrival. The patient’s history indicated a road traffic accident in the Ladhoo area as the cause of death. Various assessments, including ECG and other examinations, were conducted upon receiving the patient.

A case regarding the incident was registered at the Police Station Khrew, and after the completion of medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family members for last rites.

A pall of grief settled over the entire area following the tragic death of the bus driver, leaving behind two young children.

