India has world’s third largest startup ecosystem; right decisions were taken at right time: PM Modi

New Delhi:India has emerged as the world’s third largest startup ecosystem with over 1.25 lakh startups and 110 unicorns, and is charting a roadmap for becoming a developed nation with right decisions taken at the right time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh event, Modi said India’s startup ecosystem is not limited to metro cities, it has now become a social culture.

Modi vowed that he will make India the world’s third largest economy in his third term, and asserted that startups will play a big role in India’s progress.

