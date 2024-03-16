India abstains in UNGA on Pak resolution on Islamophobia, says religiophobia against Hinduism, Sikhism must also be acknowledged

By on No Comment

United Nations;: India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution introduced by Pakistan and co-sponsored by China on Islamophobia, asserting that the prevalence of “religiophobia” against Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and other faiths facing violence and discrimination must also be acknowledged rather than singling out just one religion.The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution ‘Measures to combat Islamophobia’, introduced by Pakistan on Friday, with 115 nations voting in favour, none against and 44 abstentions, including India, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Ukraine and the UK.India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj voiced condemnation of all acts motivated by anti-Semitism, Christianophobia and Islamophobia but asserted that it is crucial to acknowledge that such phobias extend beyond Abrahamic religions

India abstains in UNGA on Pak resolution on Islamophobia, says religiophobia against Hinduism, Sikhism must also be acknowledged added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.