Lok Sabha polls: BJP fields Dr Jitendera Singh from Udhampur, Jugal Kishore from Jammu

Srinagar: Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP’s) Parliamentary Affairs Committee Saturday announced the names of MoS in PMO Dr Jitendera Singh and incumbent MP Jugal Kishore for Udhampur and Jammu parliamentary seats.“Jugal and Jitendera have been repeatedly given their support base,” a BJP leader said As far as the Srinagar parliamentary seat, head of the Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi is all set to make her debut in the parliamentary elections even though there are other candidates in the list as well that include Altaf Thakur and Arif Raja.Decision about north Kashmir and South Kashmir Lok Sabha seat is pending and hectic deliberations are on to field strong candidates

