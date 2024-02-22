India, China Holds 21st Round Of Corps Commander Level Meeting

New Delhi: India and China held the 21st round Corps Commander level meeting on Monday at the Chushul-Moldo border to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“The 21st round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on 19th February 2024. The discussions built on the previous rounds, seeking complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh as an essential basis for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas,” the official statement read.

The two sides also shared their perspectives on this in the talks held in a friendly and cordinal atmosphere.

“The two sides have agreed to maintain communication on the way ahead through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. They also committed to maintain peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in the interim,” statement added.

Earlier, held the 20th round of Corps Commander-level talks at Chushul as part of the ongoing efforts for overall disengagement and de-escalation to resolve the stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on October 9-10.

Earlier last month, India, while reiterating its long-standing position on China, said the two countries continue to engage on the diplomatic and military sides for some sort of a resolution.

“India’s position on China is very well known. It is a relationship, which is not normal, but we have had dialogues both on the military side and on the diplomatic side in October and November. And the idea is that we engage so that we can have some sort of resolution,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing on Thursday. (Agencies)

