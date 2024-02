Srinagar,:- In view of the recent snowfall, all schools in the sub division Gurez will remain closed for two days.

“In view of heavy snowfall and Avalanche threat, it is hereby ordered that all Government/Private educational Institutions in Sub Division Gurez shall remain closed for two days W.e.f 21-02-2024.” Reads an order issued by SDM Gurez.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print