Money laundering case: ED summons Farooq again

Srinagar: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday in connection with the alleged money laundering case, officials said.
The former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister has been called to visit ED’s Srinagar office.
There was no immediate response from the National Conference on the ED summon.
Last month, Abdullah had skipped ED summons on health grounds.
The case related to alleged siphoning off the funds of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, when he was its president between 2004 and 2009.
The ED’s case is based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which booked Farooq Abdullah and former JKCA office-bearers, pertaining to misappropriation of over Rs 113 crore funds in J&K cricket body. The alleged scam surfaced in 2012.
ED has questioned the NC President several times in the case.
Srinagar: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday in connection with the alleged money laundering case, officials said.