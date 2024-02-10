Friday following Mehraj-ul-Alam: All Roads Lead To Dargah

Srinagar: Tens of thousands of devotees from across the Kashmir Valley converged today at the historic Hazratbal shrine on the outskirts of city on Friday following Mehraj-ul-Alam.

Thousands of men, women and children thronged the shrine, also known as Dargah Sharif and Asar-e-Sherief, all through the day to have glimpses of the holy relics of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), displayed five times after every prayer at the shrine.

The devotees also held light long prayers and recited Durood (praises to the Prophet (SAW)) at the shrine, beloved to be housing the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

After every prayer on Tuesday, the relic was displayed with devotees offering special prayers to the last prophet (SAW).

Amid pleasant weather conditions, the rush of the devotees continued throughout the day with tens and thousands of them offering congregational prayers during the day.

District administration had made special arrangements and devised different traffic plans to ensure smooth movement.

Many makeshift refreshment and medical camps were set up by various government and non-governmental organizations for the devotees.

Congregational prayers were also held in many other shrines in the valley include Jenab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Shahri Kailshpora, Aasar-i-Sharief Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Mualla, Dastegeer Sahib Khanyar, Kohimaran, Ziyarat Syed Saib Sonwar and Ziyarat Makdoom Sahib.

In south Kashmir, thousands of devotees offered congregational prayers in the shrines at Kaba Marg and Khiram Sirhama in Anantnag district. Besides, night long prayers were held in several Masjids with religious leaders urging people to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and in spirit. Special prayers were also held in Asar-e-Sharif Pinjoora Shopian and Seer Hamadan, where the clerics urged people to desist from indulging in un-Islamic practices.

In North Kashmir, thousands of devotees offered congregational prayers at Aastan-e-Aalia in old town Janbaaz Wali (RA) at Khanpora in Barmulla.

