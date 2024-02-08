Mehraj-ul-Alam Being Celebrated In Kashmir Today

Hundreds Of People Participate In Night-Long Prayers At Hazratbal Shrine, Other Religious Places
Srinagar: A large number of devotees are expected to throng masjids and shrines across Kashmir on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday.
Shab-e-Meraj is celebrated as the holy night when Prophet Muhammad (SAW) ascended to the highest levels of the heavens.
Reports said hundreds of devotees participated in night-long special prayers across major religious places in Kashmir.
While the biggest congregation was held at Dargah Hazratbal shrine, nightlong prayers were held in various Masjids and shrines across J&K where religious scholars delivered sermons highlighting teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Special nightlong prayers were held at shrines in Srinagar including Asar-e-Sharif Janab Sahab Soura, Asar-e-Sharif Shehri Kalashpora, Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahab, Khanqah-e-Maula, and other shrines.
Local administration has made special arrangements including for management of traffic to ensure smooth movement.