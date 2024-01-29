‘Chillai-Kalan’ ends today as JK braces for rains, snow

Srinagar,: Night temperature recorded a significant increase amid cloudy cover on Monday, the last day of the 40-day harsh period of winter—‘Chillai-Kalan’. Except Gulmarg which received 10 cms of snowfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, all places in Jammu and Kashmir recorded above freezing point temperature, a meteorological department official said. He said Srinagar, which received 1.1mm of rain in the last 24 hours , recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.3°C on previous night and it was 4.6°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.0°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 4.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.Pahalgam, which had 2 mm of rain, recorded a low of 0.7°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 6.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 0.5°C against minus 0.1°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 3.1°C for the place, the official said.Kupwara town in north Kashmir, which had 9.8mm of rain, recorded a low of 0.5°C against 2.1°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal there, the official said.Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 4.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 9.3°C and it was below normal by 0.6°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal recorded a low of 4.0°C, Batote 5.1°C and Bhaderwah 3.2°C, he said.The MeT official said that in next 24 hours, there was possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of J&K. “There is possibility of heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Kashmir Division (Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam districts).”On January 30-31, he said there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places of J&K with chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches in these seven districts.From February 1-2, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow was expected at many places towards late afternoon and evening.From February 3-4, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of J&K. “There is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in plains of Jammu Division with light snowfall over higher reaches with moderate snowfall over isolated higher reaches during 28th night to 31st January.”He said that weather system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan pass, Zojila etc. particularly during January 28-31.“Travellers are advised to Plan accordingly,” he said, adding, “Farmers are advised to withhold irrigation and fertilizer application and drain out excess water from orchards and fields during the period.”While night temperature is tipped to see rise, he said, significant drop in day mercury is expected during the period.Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

