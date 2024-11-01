People Of J&K Have Made Constitution, Democracy Of India Victorious: PM Modi

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected separatism and terrorism, making the Constitution and democracy of India victorious.

Addressing the National Unity Day parade in Gujarat’s Kevadia, Prime Minister Modi said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the age-old agenda of separatism and terrorism. They have made the Constitution of India, the democracy of India victorious. They have put an end to the propaganda going on for 70 years with their votes. Today, on National Unity Day, I salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He added that terrorist masters now understand that harming India will not yield results, as India will not spare them.

“In the last ten years, India has resolved many such issues, which were a threat to national unity. Terrorists masters now know that harming India won’t yield results, as India won’t spare them,” he added.

He criticised the opposition, claiming that for 70 years, Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution was not fully implemented and accused those who chant the name of the Constitution of insulting it.

He attributed this failure to the “wall of Article 370” in Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that “Article 370 has been buried forever.”

