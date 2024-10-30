It is crucial to respect people’s mandate: Ruhullah writes letter to Omar

Srinagar: Member of Parliament from central Kashmir’s Srinagar segment and National Conference (NC) senior leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Tuesday wrote a letter to chief minister Omar Abdullah wherein he congratulated him for assuming the office of CM J&K, and simultaneously suggested several measures for the welfare of J&K and its people, including release of prisoners.

“Congratulations on assuming the office of Chief Minister. This is a significant opportunity to lead with vision and integrity, and I wish you success in fulfilling the responsibilities that come with this esteemed position,” the letter reads.

“As you embark on this journey, it is crucial to respect the people’s mandate and to align your government’s actions with the aspirations of the citizens. In this regard, while I am sure that you will address the political issue through the legislature/assembly. I would like to suggest some priorities which may come through the decisions of your government that could greatly impact the welfare of the society”.

“Release of prisoners: This urgent matter is the plight of prisoners who are held without trial. Your government should prioritize efforts to facilitate their release, ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law. This action would resonate deeply with those who value fairness and due process,” the letter reads.

“Rationalization of reservation policies: It is essential to revisit the reservation policies. A balanced approach that supports deserving sections of society while maintaining open merit is necessary to foster an inclusive environment. Rationalizing these policies can promote social equity without compromising the standards of excellence”.

“Filling of vacancies: The swift filing of government vacancies should be a priority, as it will provide thousands of deserving candidates with employment opportunities, thereby bolstering the local economy and reducing unemployment,” it reads.

“Electricity tariffs and supply: With winter approaching, it is vital to address the high electricity tariffs that burden consumers. Reducing these tariffs and ensuring a stable supply of electricity with help families withstand the harsh winter conditions,” letter reads.

“Verification process: The existing verification process/procedure are overly harsh and often penalize individuals for actions they did not commit. This procedure should be reconsidered to ensure they are fair and just for all applicants,” MP Ruhullah in a letter said.

He said, “I hope you consider these suggestions as you work to meet the expectations of the people. Your leadership has the potential to pave he way for a progressive and just administration. Best wishes for your tenure”.